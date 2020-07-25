Richard Sanchez
Las Cruces - It is with heavy hearts and much love the family of Richard Sanchez announce his passing on July 7, 2020 at the age of 84.
Richard will be forever and sadly missed by his wife, Concepcion Sanchez, his children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Richard will be remembered for the love of his family, his friends and community.
A rosary will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Getz Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
