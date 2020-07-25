1/
Richard Sanchez
Richard Sanchez

Las Cruces - It is with heavy hearts and much love the family of Richard Sanchez announce his passing on July 7, 2020 at the age of 84.

Richard will be forever and sadly missed by his wife, Concepcion Sanchez, his children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Richard will be remembered for the love of his family, his friends and community.

A rosary will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Getz Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Rosary
07:00 PM
Getz Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
