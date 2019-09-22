Resources
Rita Rose Benson Nash


1947 - 2019
Rita Rose Benson Nash Obituary
Rita Rose Benson Nash

Mesilla - Beloved Grandmother, Mother, Sister, Aunt and Friend, born September 10, 1947 in Bell, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice, Las Cruces, New Mexico. She will be forever dearly missed. A lady always knows when to leave. (Sipsey, Fried Green Tomatoes)

Love Lifted Me by James Rowe

All my heart to Him I give;

Ever to Him I'll cling,

In his blessed presence live,

Ever His praises sing.

Love so mighty and so true

Merits my soul's best songs;

Faithful, loving service too,

To Him Belongs.

Love lifted me!

Love lifted me!

When nothing else could help,

Love lifted me!

Love lifted me!

Rita requested that her ashes be scattered in a "special spot" in Texas. Her family will be taking her to her final resting place in the spring when the bluebonnets are in full bloom.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 22, 2019
