Rita Velia Morales
Anthony - Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, RITA VELIA MORALES, age 64, of Anthony passed from this life on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. She was born January 5, 1955 in Talamantes, Chihuahua, Mexico to Gabino and Rosario Cardona Carrasco. Mrs. Morales was a longtime area resident and a member of the Catholic Church.
Survivors include her loving husband, Raymundo Morales of the family home; a son, Raymundo Morales Jr. of Anthony; two daughters, Marina Vargas (Cesar) of Denver, CO, and Tatiana Morales of Anthony; four grandchildren, Neila, Melanie, Luis Carlos and Faith. Other survivors include six sisters, Lupe Miranda (Tony) of Anthony, Hilda Orduño, Adriana Barraza (Louie) all of El Paso, TX, Luci Cardona Wesolowski (Mark) of Las Cruces, Lori Perez (Juan), and Julie Perez (Primo) all of Mesquite. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will begin at 10 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Avenue where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 10:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with Reverend Enrique Lopez-Scalar officiating. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of Cremains will be held at a later date.
Serving as casket bearers will be Mundo Morales, Mark and A.J. Wesolowski, Jon Jon and Claudia Perez, Manny Cardona, Cesar Vargas, and Daniel Miranda.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 10, 2019