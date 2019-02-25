Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 527-2222
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Health Catholic Church
1178 N. Mesquite Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Chavez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Chavez


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert A. Chavez Obituary
ROBERT A. CHAVEZ, age 79, Las Cruces entered eternal life Sunday, February 17, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 4, 1939 in Santa Fe to Celia Arrellano and Antonio Chavez. Robert retired as a Grocery Store Manager and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of twenty-one years, Lizzie Martinez Chavez; one daughter, Joann Niedecken (Ken) of Burt MI; five sons, Joe Gallegos (Darlene) of Rowland Heights, CA, Larry Gallegos (Patricia) Alex Gallegos, Robert Gallegos (Stephanie) all of Albuquerque and Mark Butler (Yvonne) of Las Cruces. Other survivors include thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Jesse Gallegos and granddaughter, Angelica Gallegos.
At his request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will begin at 1 PM Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Health Catholic Church, 1178 N. Mesquite Street. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
As an expression sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Chavez Family.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now