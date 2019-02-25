|
ROBERT A. CHAVEZ, age 79, Las Cruces entered eternal life Sunday, February 17, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 4, 1939 in Santa Fe to Celia Arrellano and Antonio Chavez. Robert retired as a Grocery Store Manager and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of twenty-one years, Lizzie Martinez Chavez; one daughter, Joann Niedecken (Ken) of Burt MI; five sons, Joe Gallegos (Darlene) of Rowland Heights, CA, Larry Gallegos (Patricia) Alex Gallegos, Robert Gallegos (Stephanie) all of Albuquerque and Mark Butler (Yvonne) of Las Cruces. Other survivors include thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Jesse Gallegos and granddaughter, Angelica Gallegos.
At his request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will begin at 1 PM Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Health Catholic Church, 1178 N. Mesquite Street. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
As an expression sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Chavez Family.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 25, 2019