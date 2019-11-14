|
Robert "Bob" Allen Raby
Las Cruces - Robert (Bob) Allen Raby, 78, passed away peacefully Wednesday November 13th, 2019 after a 3 ½ year battle with cancer.
Bob was born and raised in Roswell, NM to Al and Sally Raby. He graduated from Roswell high school in 1959 and moved to Las Cruces where he attended New Mexico State University (NMSU) graduating in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He interned at Physical Science Laboratory (PSL) on the NMSU campus during college and went to work for them full time after graduation. After marrying Susan and having their first child, Scott, they moved to Texarkana, AK where Bob worked at Red River Arsenal while earning a master's degree in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M. Then Bob, Susan and Scott moved to New Jersey where Bob worked at Picatinny Arsenal and Karin was born. In 1977, Bob (and family) returned to Las Cruces, NM to work at White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) and after 25 years, he retired from WSMR and lived in Las Cruces for the remainder of his life.
Bob was a founding member of Northminster Presbyterian Church (now Sonoma Springs Covenant Church) and was a founding member of Crossfires Square Dance Club. In addition to square dancing, Bob enjoyed golfing with friends and spending time in Ruidoso, NM at their cabin, fishing and going to the horse races.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan (Bailey) Raby; his son, Scott Raby and wife Kaila Raby; his daughter Karin (Raby) Cantu and husband Carlos Cantu and their two children Garrett and Taylor Cantu; and two brothers Dan Raby of Roswell and Jim Raby of Capitan.
A memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at Sonoma Springs Covenant Church.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019