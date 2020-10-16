Robert Apodaca
Las Cruces - ROBERT APODACA, age 79, of Las Cruces, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. He was born April 29, 1941 in Mesilla to Angelita and Juan Apodaca. Robert Apodaca is a Veteran and served in the United States Army for four years and was honorably discharged. Afterwards, he lived in California where he met his wife Mary Ann and lived in Elk Grove, CA for a good part of his life. After his wife passed, he moved back to Las Cruces, NM where he lived with his sister and lived the remainder of his life here.
He is survived by his children Bennie Apodaca of Sacramento, CA, Robert Apodaca of Spain, Alex Apodaca of Oroville, CA, Cecilia B. Apodaca McManus of Redmond, OR, Mary Smith of Tyler, TX, and Grace Apodaca of Oroville, CA. He also leaves behind four sisters Maria Apodaca of Las Cruces, Jennie Wong of Pacifica, CA, Natalia Apodaca and Adela Lyau of Freemont, CA, Bill Apodaca of Fallon, NV, five grandchildren: Cecilia Jean Lacoste, John David Saunders, Sarah Christine Haworth, Amanda Grace McManus, and Michael Anthony McManus. Great grandchildren: Kate Lacoste, Madeline Lacoste, Clair Lacoste, Jack Kennedy Saunders, Dominic James Haworth, and Sophia Grace Perrine
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann Lee Apodaca and his parents Juan and Angelita.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel 300 E. Boutz Road at 6 P.M. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 7 P.M. The funeral mass will be held at 10 A.M. Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Dona Ana Cemetery.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory.