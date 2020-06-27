Robert Bush Armstrong
ROBERT "BOB" or "BOBBY" BUSH ARMSTRONG, born March 26, 1964, El Paso, Texas, died June 16, 2020, Las Cruces, NM. He is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Wendy L. Lara, Las Cruces: his adoring daughter, Maggie Mae Armstrong, El Paso; son Robert M Armstrong, California; niece Jessica Autrey and her 5 children, Marysville, MI and his proud parents, Robert C. and Jan Parsons Armstrong, El Paso. His sister, Terry Armstrong Autrey, preceded Bob in death in 2012.

Bob graduated from Andress High School in El Paso, TX in1982. He went on to graduate from The University of Texas at El Paso School of Nursing with his BSN in 1995. He returned to UTEP and graduated with his MSN becoming an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in 2012. He was employed at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system working for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at the Rogelio Sanchez State Jail.

Bobby's goal every waking moment was to make people laugh, and he succeeded. He thrived on creating joy in the lives of others. He was a compassionate and loving husband, father, son and friend. He loved his job and, according to his supervisors, he was an employee of exemplary status.

A Memorial Service will be held when all of us are able to congregate again.

Maggie says to her Daddy. "I LOVE YOU 3000".

Remembrances may be made to The Humane Society of El Paso, 4991 Fred Wilson Road, El Paso, Texas 79906, or to your favorite charity.




Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 27 to Jul. 5, 2020.
