Robert Carl Faubion
Las Cruces - Robert Carl Faubion age 60 of Las Cruces, New Mexico died peacefully Friday August, 16, 2019 after suffering from a severe stroke in 2018. Born in El Paso Texas, October 2, 1958.
He grew up on the family farm with his brother Chuck Faubion in the north valley where he had fond memories of traveling to their ranch in Lakeside, New Mexico. He and his brother raised Rambouillet sheep and enjoyed showing various livestock at the Southern New Mexico State Fair. He was fascinated by water systems and had one of the first drip irrigation systems in the valley. He served on the Elephant Butte Irrigation District for many years and later as its president. He was a Rotary exchange student to Australia and later returned to study their irrigation processes. He graduated from NMSU with degrees in Animal Husbandry and Agricultural Economics and later served as president of the NMSU Alumni Association. He loved Cholla Bay, Mexico where he visited the family cabin often. It was there that he met his wife, Kathy and they were married the next year. They have two sons, Spencer 29, and Roger 27. Many a family trip was enjoyed visiting Kathy's childhood home in Palos Verdes, California.
He loved watching his sons compete in athletic events at Mayfield high school. His love of farming began early; for many years in the north valley he grew cotton, chile, lettuce, onions, corn, and alfalfa. He once surprised Kathy with a four row cotton picker for her birthday! He had a passion for flying and earned his private and commercial pilots licenses at 22. He earned his aerial applicator Pilots certificate at 24 and operated a crop dusting service in the valley. He flew his son Spencer to the Oshkosh Experimental Aircraft annual fly-in in Wisconsin, and later his son Roger to watch the Green Bay Packers. He loved hanging out at Las Cruces airport with his buddies, flying aerobatics in his RV-4, and enjoying a Red Enchilada at Spanish Kitchen with his cousin Russell Bamert on Fridays.
He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Joan Faubion, and his brother Chuck. He is survived by his wife Kathy of 32 years, his sons Spencer and Roger, his nephews Blake Faubion and Chad Faubion and wife Shelby, His sister-in-law Gaye Ferguson Faubion and brother-in-law Brent Westmoreland, parents-in-law Ken and Susan McNeill. Kathy's brothers Robert McNeill of Brooklyn, NY and Liam McNeill of Palos Verdes Ca.
Pallbearers are Dan Jones of Phoenix, and Ray Duke of Dallas, Tx, Beau Boles of Clovis, Nm, Jody Sullivan of Canyon Tx, Kelly Dickson of Las Cruces, Nm, Bob Crowley of Las Cruces, Nm, Ed Camden of Las Cruces, Nm.
Services will be held on Wednesday 8/21/2019.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 20, 2019