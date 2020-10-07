Robert Dale Walker, Jr.
Robert Dale Walker Jr. was born in Sacramento, CA. on April 2, 1951 to Fanchion and Robert Walker. He had two younger sisters, Carolyn Simmons and Jeanine Fairclough. From his first marriage to Karen Denny he had two children, Amy Williams and Ben Walker. He wanted his children to know that he was very proud of them, he admired them, and that he loved them dearly.
Robert graduated High School in Moreno Valley and attended Riverside City College in California. He then joined the Corona Fire Department where he worked in the shop and helped construct several brushfire tanker rigs. In 1982 they moved to Hemet, CA. where he became a Fire Captain and worked on fire suppression systems for both campaign fires and forest fires.
Upon receiving an early retirement due to a shoulder injury, He moved to Las Cruces, NM. He then attended New Mexico State University where he received a Bachelor's of Science degree in Agricultural Economics.
It was in Las Cruces where he met Judy Kilgore Sells. They have been married for 26 years.
Robert and Judy have attended Brenham Church of Christ for over 20 years. Robert was baptized at what he now considers to be a child. He often considered being rebaptized as an adult but several mentors indicated that they did not feel it was necessary. Robert was rebaptized in the Jordan River in 2018 while on a trip to Israel by his good friend, Doug Hall.
Robert loved motorcycles, jeeps, and riding dirt bikes. He also loved to travel. He mentioned, on multiple occasions, how much he loved Colorado. Robert's favorite thing to do was work with his hands. He could fix almost anything.
Robert is survived by his children, Ben Walker, Amy and Scott Williams and children Christian and Melina. Robert's mother, Fanchion Walker, sister Carolyn and Mark Simmons and children Joshua and Leann Simmons and children Jonathan and Samantha, Art and Alyssa Simmons and children Alijah, Kaidin, and Aiden, Michael and Karen Simmons and children Ava Lynn, Adya, and Azeil, Ryan and Tiffany Simmons and children Nehemiah, MacKenzie, and Ezekiel, and Stacey and Gabriel Mounce and sister Jeanine Fairclough and children Emily and Steven Turner and Erin and Ian Fair and child Ruby.
His step-children, Elysa Sells and children Alexis and Brett Rachunek, and Abigail and Austin Cariota. Karen and Otis Langley and children Jacob, Jordan and Megan Langley, Karanessa and Jeremy Spence, and Garrett and Krystal Langley. As well as Clint and Irina Sells.
His great grandchildren, Kierstyn and Kinley Langley, Parker and Sophia Langley, Zekiah Spence, Laura Langley, and another on the way.
Robert was preceded in death by his father Robert Walker, his paternal grandparents, Carl and Grace Walker, and maternal grandparents, Charlie and Viola Palvadore.
In lieu of flowers / Memorial Contributions may be directed to Eastern European Missions.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Brenham Church of Christ with Dr. Doug Hall officiating.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com
