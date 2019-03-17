|
Robert Dan "Scotty" Scott
Las Cruces - Robert Dan Scott, (Scotty) passed peacefully from his earthly dwelling to his heavenly home on Friday March 8, 2019.
Scotty was born on July 15, 1928 in Kansas City , MO to George and Gladys Scott. He grew up in Portland, OR and in the North West. He met the love of his life in Glendale, California, Libby Mainland. They were married on November 23rd, 1955 in Willow Grove, PA.
Scotty is survived by Harlan Michael Scott, Terri Lynne Jones (Ron), William Robert Scott (Tina), Sandra Emanuel (Brent). He is also survived by his grandchildren; Alanna Norick (Zac), Lucas Scott, Michael Jones (Angelina), David Jones, Rachael Lund (Brian), Alexandra Guerrero (Joe), Kendra and Dylan Scott, and Scott Emanuel, and great grandchildren; Vaida and Ellery Norick, Leila, Angelina, and Libby Jones, Roxanne, Sabrina, and Madelyn Jones, Joseph and Jaime Guerrero, and twin-baby-girls to be Lund. He is preceded in death by his wife Libby Scott, his parents George and Gladys Scott, his brother Harlan Scott, and grandson Mikuel Scott.
Scotty served in the United Stated Army during the Korean War as an Army Ranger in the 10th Ranger Company, 45th Airborn Division. It was here he found the Lord after spending time with Army Chaplain Dr. Robert Rayburn. He attended Covenant Theological Seminary where he received his Masters in Divinity. He was a successful church planter who ultimately became the senior pastor at University Presbyterian Church in Las Cruces, NM. After many years in service in Las Cruces he accepted the call to be a church planter and missionary to Australia through Mission to the World where he served until he and Libby retired back to Las Cruces. Here he and Libby became members and continued to serve at Grace Covenant Church.
Scotty is known for his great sense of humor, love for the Lord, being a great story teller, and keeping his sermons at 20 minutes. He never stopped serving, later in life he ministered to the residents at Village at Northrise, and was happy even if he was cleaning the church and straightening chairs. He was an amateur architect and artist, he was a master paper plane maker and taught the kids at church how to make them out of their Sunday bulletins! He always wanted to fly planes, and came very close to completing his small plane pilots license. Always an athlete he was a champion swimmer, skilled horseman, and loved motorcycling. He was an avid golfer and achieved three hole in ones in his career.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for Tuesday the 19th of March at 5:30pm at Grace Covenant Church located at 3111 N. Main St. Las Cruces, NM.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 17, 2019