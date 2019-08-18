Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Church
Robert Daniel Barraza III

Las Cruces - Our beloved husband,father,grandfather and friend left his dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with his heavenly father. Robert Daniel Barraza III, age 49. Passed away on Tuesday, August,13, 2019 in Las Cruces.

"Robby" as he was fondly known to family and friends was born in Las Cruces NM to Robert L. Barraza and Gloria J. Alexander on May,16, 1970. Robby was involved with Victory Outreach as a mentor and guide to those on their journey to accepting Jesus Christ. Robby worked hard through out his years in maintance, pipe laying, working on the oil riggs and had great love for his football teams Raiders and Detroit Lions. Robby was survived by his loving wife of 20 years Sylvia Munoz, 3 step daughters, Brianna Silva, Stephanie Silva, Audrianna Silva and 8 granddaughters. Robby shared a special kind of bond with his 2 grandsons, Patrick Torres and Valentine Torres. Robby was also survived by his mother Gloria J. Alexander, sisters Debbie Hernandez, Elizabeth Mercado,Becky Barazza, Rainy Gastelium and Kat Vallo, many nieces, nephews,cousins,aunts,uncles,friends who all loved him and will miss him very much. Robby was proceded in death by his maternal grandparents Sam F and Mary C. Alexander, paternal grandparents Robert O. Barraza, Esther M. Celodanato. Brothers Dino and Giovanni Vallo and his uncle Raymond Alexander, Father in-law "Tony" Munoz.

Pall bearers are Joshua Hernandez, Skylar Barraza, Elias Rue,Tim Cole, Eric Belmontez, Andrew Ostos and Gary Godfrey. Memorials may be given to the Gofundme account. Visitation for Robby will be held on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home from 6-7pm, reciting of the holy rosary will follow at 7pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday August 22 at St. Genevieve Church at 10am. Cremation will follow the services. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 18, 2019
