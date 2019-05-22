Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Reposing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM
the Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe
3600 Parroquia Street
Tortugas, NM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Following Services
View Map
Resources
El Paso, - Our beloved father, son, husband, brother and friend, ROBERT DERRICK DAVALOS SAENZ, aka DERRICK "BAD BOY" LOPEZ and "TURTLE" born October 5, 1980 in Deming, NM and passed from this life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in El Paso, TX. Derrick was a Sensei (second degree black belt), a kickboxer, a boxer and a barber.

Derrick will be reposing Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6 PM to 7 PM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 9:30 AM on Friday, May 24, 2019 in the Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 3600 Parroquia Street in Tortugas where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with Reverend Valentine Jankowski officiating. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care" For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 22 to May 23, 2019
