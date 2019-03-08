Services
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-1133
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Reflections Chapel
2400 Washington NE
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:15 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert De Kinder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. De Kinder Jr.


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert E. De Kinder Jr. Obituary
Robert E. De Kinder, Jr.

Las Cruces - Robert E. De Kinder, Jr. died January 16, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. He was born on January 18, 1935 in Chickasha, Oklahoma.

Services will be March 12, 2019 at 11:30 in Reflections Chapel, 2400 Washington NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Interment will follow at 2:15 in Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Please visit Robert's online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com.

Salazar Funeral Homes & Crematory Reflections Chapel, 2400 Washington St NE. 505-884-5777
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salazar Mortuary
Download Now