Robert "Judge" Edward Lee Templeton Jr.
Las Cruces - Robert "Judge" Edward Lee Templeton, Jr. passed away peacefully on the afternoon of September 30, 2020. Judge was born on May 4, 1949 in Louisville, Kentucky. He got the nickname Judge because his nanny stated "he never smiles….he's as sober as a judge." He grew up on the westside of El Paso and attended Coronado High School where he played football and was a member of the wrestling team. After graduation he moved to Dallas where he attended North Texas State and worked in construction. Working as a Project Manager, he built 90% of the apartment complexes in Dallas from the 1970's until 1998. He then went to work as a Building Inspector for the City of Dallas, retiring in 2016. Judge loved football, restoring antique fans, cars, a really good whiskey (Templeton Rye) and a cigar. He was a proud member of the Pawnee - Skidee Band - Tribe of Pawnee, OK.
He is survived by his wife, Lesley Kovacs Templeton, her mother Ginny Kovacs, son Landen Slack and wife Wendy, grandchildren, Lance, Shawn and Sharayah Slack, his sister June "Pug" Rain, brother in law Tom Rain, niece and nephew April and Will Rain. He was preceded in death by his parents - Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Robert Lee Templeton Sr., June Bennett Templeton, his sister Julia and brother Matthew.
Judge touched many lives and will be missed by not only his family but the numerous friends and acquaintances he made over the years. He was a wonderful kind and loving man with a sharp wit and great smile.
We want to thank Dr. Darine Kassar at Texas Tech Neurology-El Paso and her wonderful team who made our lives so much easier, the firefighters of Las Cruces Engine Company #4 who on numerous times at all hours of the day and night came to the house to assist me with Judge and the doctors and staff at Mountain View Hospital who were able to allow and give him dignity in his final hours. In lieu of flowers we are asking that donations be made to the following organizations:
ALS Association of New Mexico
El Paso Pug Rescue
DFW Pug Rescue
Mesilla Valley Animal Shelter
Visitation for Judge will be held on Sunday October 4 at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home from 2:00pm-4:00pm. Funeral services will take place on Monday October 5 at the Morning Star Methodist Church, 2941 Morning Star Drive, at 1:00pm. Private interment will take place at Masonic Cemetery. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com