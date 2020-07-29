Robert Gomez
Las Cruces - ROBERT "ROBBIE" GOMEZ, JR. age 24, was born August 25, 1995 in Silver City, NM to Denise Arrey and Robert Gomez. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and grandson.
Robbie is survived by his parents; two sisters, Andrea Gomez and Julianne Arellin; a brother Steven Arellin; three nephews, Steven Arellin, Jr., Julian Arellin and Ariq Diaz; two nieces Natalie Arellin and Aria McAuliffe; Maternal Grandparents Cecilia Higuera and Rudy Arrey (Antonia); Paternal Grandparents Angel and Arelene Gomez. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts and several cousins.
A viewing is scheduled for Tuesday August 4th from 5-6pm. Service starts at 6pm for selected guests only. The service will be available online to those who are unable to attend. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81852545455
Meeting ID: 818 5254 5455
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com