Robert Gomez
Robert Gomez

Las Cruces - ROBERT "ROBBIE" GOMEZ, JR. age 24, was born August 25, 1995 in Silver City, NM to Denise Arrey and Robert Gomez. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and grandson.

Robbie is survived by his parents; two sisters, Andrea Gomez and Julianne Arellin; a brother Steven Arellin; three nephews, Steven Arellin, Jr., Julian Arellin and Ariq Diaz; two nieces Natalie Arellin and Aria McAuliffe; Maternal Grandparents Cecilia Higuera and Rudy Arrey (Antonia); Paternal Grandparents Angel and Arelene Gomez. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts and several cousins.

A viewing is scheduled for Tuesday August 4th from 5-6pm. Service starts at 6pm for selected guests only. The service will be available online to those who are unable to attend. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81852545455 Meeting ID: 818 5254 5455

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
