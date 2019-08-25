Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces - Robert "Bob" Miller, passed away August 17, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was laid to rest on August 23, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:00 am on September 23, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend and Celebrate Robert's life. More information will be provided on a later date.

Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 25, 2019
