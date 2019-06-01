Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Memorial service
Following Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Mesa - It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and friend, ROBERT L. HOLGUIN, age 51, of Mesa, Arizona on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Banner Desert Medical Center. He was born January 23, 1968 in Silver City to Basilio and Laura Carabajal Holguin. Robert was the Branch Manager at First Fidelity Bank in Mesa, Arizona.

Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Martha Villanueva Holguin; his daughter, Giovanni Holguin both of Las Cruces; his brother, Ronnie Hernandez of Ayer, MA. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Rudy and Gilbert Holguin.

At Robert's request cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 2 PM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where a Memorial Service will follow immediately thereafter. Inurnment of Cremains will follow in the Doña Ana Cemetery.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 1, 2019
