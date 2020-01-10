Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church
5525 Cristo Rey
Doña Ana, NM
View Map
Las Cruces - Our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, ROBERT L. LOPEZ, age 61, of Las Cruces and formerly of Santa Clara and Fort Bayard entered eternal life on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home. He was born January 16, 1958 in Ruidoso to Jake S. Lopez and Gloria Sandoval. Robert was a member of the Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn his passing include his mother, Gloria S. Lopez of Santa Clara; three brothers, Jake Lopez of Chandler, AZ, Daniel Lopez of Santa Clara, and Matthew Lopez of Gilbert, AZ; a sister, Mary Anne Saenz of Las Cruces. Other survivors include five nieces and nephews as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will begin at 5 PM Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 6 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 10 AM Monday, January 13, 2020 in Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, 5525 Cristo Rey in Doña Ana. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the Doña Ana Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.

Serving as casket bearers will be Daniel Lopez Jr., Louis and Richard Vigil, Alex Llamas and Henry Maestas.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
