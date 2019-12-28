|
Robert "Bob" Lee
Las Cruces - Robert F. "Bob" Lee passed away on December 22nd, 2019 at the age of 70 in the town of his birth, Las Cruces, NM.
Bob moved to Santa Fe at a young age, where he graduated high school in 1968. In 1974, he moved to Grants to work at the uranium mine. There, he married his wife, Kay, on December 15, 1979. After their son was born in 1981, they moved back to Las Cruces, opening Bob Lee Welding Service in 1983. It was said that he could weld a gum wrapper to a truck bumper. After operating his business for 11 years, he became a journeyman in the UA Local 412 Steam Fitters and Pipe Welders Union, from which he would retire after 17 years. He was a life member of Picacho Gun Club and Las Cruces Horseman's Association and held officer positions in both organizations over the years. Bob was also a life member of the NRA and the New Mexico Shooting Sports Association and member of Aztec Lodge 03 and Kingston Lodge 16 AF&AM. Bob loved his family, dancing, crossword puzzles, the Dallas Cowboys, camping, shooting, and playing cards. He was an excellent cook who found all manner of ways to use green chile in creative dishes. His friendly demeanor and kind disposition made him fast friends with just about everyone he met. He always had a smile at the ready and a funny anecdote for any occasion. Bob was a proud father who instilled in his son the importance of honesty, integrity, humor, and the value of friendship and kindness.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kay; their son James (Jessi) and grandchildren Jack and Vera; sister Marikay (Antelmo Martinez) Lee-Martinez; nephews Jeff (Katie) and Kevin (Lisa) Martinez.
He was preceded in death by his father Levon, Mother Wanda, and nephew Christopher.
Services will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on January 4th, 2020 at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to Picacho Gun Club (PO Box 594 Las Cruces, NM 88004) and Las Cruces Horseman's Association (PO Box 132 Mesilla Park, NM 88047).
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020