Robert Lee Dorbandt III (Robby) was born February 27, 1947 in El Paso, Texas and passed away peacefully February 15, 2019 in Las Cruces after a grueling battle with cancer.
Robert called himself, "the luckiest man in the world," and more than books, which he devoured, or guns, which he respected, even more than the quarter horse he raised from a filly. Robby adored his grandchildren, Robert, Sonora and Rebekkah Dorbandt, he was their "Papa."
As a young man, Robby had a sense of adventure, which took him to the wilds of Alaska where he worked for USGS and made memories he enjoyed recounting. Later, his zest for travel along with his love of family took him to Guam where he looked after grandchildren while Erin served in the Air Force there.
He loved working with his hands and the work he performed as an A&P gave him great satisfaction but with wood, he was a master. With an eye for detailed perfection in wood-working, Robby enjoyed many hours cutting, sanding, carving, polishing and creating pleasing and beautiful objects in wood. One of his most beautiful pieces was a Cribbage board. He was teased because he could have built an armoire in the time, he spent perfecting that gorgeous piece. He loved the game of Cribbage and was eager to challenge anyone willing to take him on!
Robby zeroed in on the best qualities in people, never meeting a stranger. He was generous to a fault, loving and kind. He was a beloved grandfather, father, brother, uncle and cousin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Jeane Dorbandt and his brother Ed Dorbandt.
He is survived by his grandchildren Robert, Sonora and Rebekkah Dorbandt as well as their parents, Erin and Haydee. His siblings, Dee Miller (Gary), Larry Dorbandt (Mary Underwood) and Debbie Burch (David), sister-in-law, Jan, nephews, Douglas Miller, David, Evan and Ryan Dorbandt, and nieces, Natalie and Madeline Burch, cousins, Frank Simpson, Linda Long, Sandra Sappington, Sandra Mexal, Laurie Tittle and Christine Ramsey and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 17, 2019