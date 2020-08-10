1/2
Robert Lee Gildy
Robert Lee Gildy

Las Cruces - Robert Lee Gildy was born in Ferney, SD to Leonard and Evelyn Gildy on June 27, 1941. He passed away at his home in Las Cruces, NM on August 6, 2020. He went to school in Groton SD. Bob married Pamela Kay Anderson on June 13, 1981 in Edina, MN. He graduated from South Dakota State University and obtained his MBA from Mankato State University. His career was in the finance industry and retired from the Farm Credit System in 1992. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force.

Bob loved WWII airplanes and going to air shows throughout the U. S.. He was an avid photographer and oil painter. He loved traveling the world and sailing in the Caribbean. He enjoyed snow skiing, hiking and biking.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Leonard, and two sisters: Barbara Van Kempen and Jvon Griffin.

Bob is survived by his wife of 39 years, Pam, his sister, Sharon Bohl, and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM, 88005.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
