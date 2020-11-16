Robert M. Diaz
Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and dear friend, ROBERT MARTINEZ DIAZ, age 73, lifelong resident of Las Cruces on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born September 9, 1947 to Manuel and Elena Martinez Diaz. In 2002, Robert retired from the United State Postal Service as a mail carrier. He lived in the Doña Ana area for over 40 years farming pecan trees, chili, and vegetables and everyone knew that Robert was a #1 Aggie Fan. "Go Aggies"
Robert was a proud father of three sons, Richard J. Diaz (Lupe Garcia) of Las Cruces, John R. Diaz (Tammy Wright) of Phoenix, AZ., and Larry B. Diaz also of Las Cruces; three brothers, David M. Diaz, Ruben M. Diaz (Martha) and Danny M. Diaz (Evangeline) all of Las Cruces; and a sister, Virginia Maldonado (David) of Cerro, TX. Other survivors include twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Elsie, Kitty, and Irma; four brothers, Gilbert, Manuel Jr., Sam and Adam.
Calling hours for Mr. Diaz will be from 3 PM to 5 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road. At his request cremation will take place and Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222.