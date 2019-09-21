|
Robert Miller
Las Cruces - Major Robert James Miller (Retired)
June 25, 1945- August 17, 2019
Bob was born in Hammond, Indiana and spent his youth in Chicago and Hammond. He financed his college education at Purdue University by working in steel mills and Lever Brothers making laundry detergent and margarine. He received a B. S. in Construction Technology 50 years ago. The Vietnam War was in full swing and Bob was drafted and became an Air Force Maintenance Office. He was known throughout his career for his creative solutions to difficult maintenance problems and was awarded four Commendation medals, three Meritorious Medals and was named Division Junior Manager of the Year in 1980. During his 20-year career he maintained KC-145's, C-13's, F-4 Phantoms, A-10's among others and never lost an aircraft. The Air Force sent him to bases in Kansas (where he met and married Charlotte), The Philippine Islands, North Carolina, West Germany, California and Korea.
Retiring in 1989, he moved to Las Cruces with his wife, Charlotte and son, Jeffery, who graduated from Mayfield in 1993. In retirement he started a handyman business to help pay for his son's education at Caltech in Pasadena, California. Jeffrey went on to get a PhD from MIT. Fourteen years ago, Bob and his wife bought 2 ½ acres of land near Radium Springs so they could build their dream home. He was very proud of the 2,700 sq. ft., passive solar, 4-bedroom house he finished 2 years ago.
Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Charlotte, his son Jeffery, a daughter-in-law Samantha, two grandsons, Wyatt and Liam, a sister-in-law Charlene DeMoss and a sister Diane Wright.
For his family, Bob was a diligent provider, a devoted grandfather and a loving pet owner. He will be missed for very many reasons by very many people. He was a kind and generous beautiful man and has surely earned his maker's commendation: "Well done good and faithful servant."
A celebration of Bob's life will take place a Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001 at 10:00 am on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was interred at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on August 23, 2019.
His family would like to thank all the friends and neighbors who offered their generosity and support during this difficult time.
Arrangement by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman, Las Cruces, NM 88001.
