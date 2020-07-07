Robert Neal "Bob" Ake



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Robert Neal Ake "Bob" of Las Cruces, NM.



Bob passed away on July 3, 2020 at home with his beloved nephew Aaron Craig by his side. Bob was born July 7, 1946 in Eades, Colorado. Bob graduated high school in 1964 in Cheyenne Wells, CO. After moving to Denver for a period of time Bob entered the United States Air Force. He was honorable Discharge June 30, 1971. Bob was a gifted and talented musician who played the Guitar, steel guitar, banjo, etc. He took his bands on the road for many years, playing little clubs to big honkey tonks all over the country. Besides his love of creating and playing music he also loved riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, playing tennis, he enjoyed his friends and he had a huge record collection. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Robert Jackson Ake and Virginia Inez Underwood Ake, and his beloved sister Karen Jane Ake.









