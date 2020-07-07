1/1
Robert Neal "Bob" Ake
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Neal "Bob" Ake

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Robert Neal Ake "Bob" of Las Cruces, NM.

Bob passed away on July 3, 2020 at home with his beloved nephew Aaron Craig by his side. Bob was born July 7, 1946 in Eades, Colorado. Bob graduated high school in 1964 in Cheyenne Wells, CO. After moving to Denver for a period of time Bob entered the United States Air Force. He was honorable Discharge June 30, 1971. Bob was a gifted and talented musician who played the Guitar, steel guitar, banjo, etc. He took his bands on the road for many years, playing little clubs to big honkey tonks all over the country. Besides his love of creating and playing music he also loved riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle, playing tennis, he enjoyed his friends and he had a huge record collection. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Robert Jackson Ake and Virginia Inez Underwood Ake, and his beloved sister Karen Jane Ake.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved