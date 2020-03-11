Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Robert Young
Robert Powell "Bob" Young


1937 - 2020
Robert Powell "Bob" Young Obituary
Robert "Bob" Powell Young

Las Cruces - ROBERT "BOB" POWELL YOUNG, age 82, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born in Missouri in 1937.

Robert served honorably for two enlistments in the United States military. His departing message is that "Animals have feelings also."

At Bob's request cremation will take place and no services are scheduled.

Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
