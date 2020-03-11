|
Robert "Bob" Powell Young
Las Cruces - ROBERT "BOB" POWELL YOUNG, age 82, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born in Missouri in 1937.
Robert served honorably for two enlistments in the United States military. His departing message is that "Animals have feelings also."
At Bob's request cremation will take place and no services are scheduled.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020