|
|
Robert W. Bell
Las Cruces - Robert W. Bell, 95, passed away on July 13, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. He was born on May 12, 1924 to William and Ellen Bell in Columbus, Ohio.
Mr. Bell served as a Paratrooper in the European Theater during World War II. He was awarded three Battle Stars and a Bronze Spearhead for participation in an Airborne Assault. Following the war, he attended NMSU (then known as NM A and MA). He graduated in 1951 with a B.A degree in Psychology and was also commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the USAF. He served thirty years on active and reserve duty, retiring as a full Colonel.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 46 years, Rose Carrion Bell.
He is survived by his son William James Bell, and his wife, Ellen, and numerous nephews and nieces throughout the country.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 21, 2019