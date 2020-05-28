Robert Wells
Robert Wells

T or C -

ROBERT JOSEPH WELLS, aged 95, died on his birthday May 8, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1925 in Eagle, Colorado. He was a long time Truth or Consequences and Las Cruces resident. He joined the US Navy Armed Guards in 1943 and served on the USS Corvallis, USS Whiteriver and USS Bucknell from 1943 to 1945 as a gunner. After his discharge from the Navy, Robert worked for the cargo trains on the paint gang. Later he was employed at White Sands Missile Range as a gate guard and then later as an Electronic Technician with the National Range Directorate. After retirement he moved from Las Cruces to Truth or Consequences where he enjoyed fishing, traveling, playing poker with his friends, and visiting the local casinos. Robert was a very loving, kind, and generous man. He was extremely proud of his Navy service and spoke of it often. He was especially proud of his two brothers who served in the military also. His brother Irvin was a POW during WWII and his brother Raymond retired from the Air Force. He loved his family very much and was always ready to lend a hand where needed.

He is survived by a son, Robert R. Wells and wife, Nellie of Las Cruces; his daughter, Rosalee Wells of Truth or Consequences, sister-in-law Joyce Wells of Denver, CO and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mima Wells; his father, Robert Augustus Wells; his mother, Bessie Mae Green; and brothers, Irvin Wells (Mary) and Raymond Wells.

Cremation has taken place, due to Covid-19 a private service will be held at a later date.

Cremation has taken place, due to Covid-19 a private service will be held at a later date.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
