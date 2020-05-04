Services
Getz Funeral Home
Robert (Bob) Wright

Robert (Bob) Wright Obituary
Robert (Bob) Wright

Las Cruces - Please join us in celebrating the life of Robert (Bob) Wright (October 9, 1927 - April 28, 2020). Bob was born in Weatherford, OK but was a longtime resident of Las Cruces, NM. Bob served with the United States Navy, attended South Western Oklahoma University, Arizona State University, where he earned his Doctorate degree in Teacher Education and taught Teacher Education at New Mexico State University for 27 years. He was an active NMSU Aggie Alumni, a dedicated Dallas Cowboy fan and an avid golfer. But his family was his shining grace - he enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play and compete in multiple sports.

Bob was preceded in death by Chester & Eva Wright (parents); Freda, Fern, Doris, Joy (sisters); Leroy, Donald (brothers) and his son, Lacy Lee Wright.

Survivors include Iva Loo Haddad, his ex-wife and beloved friend and his daughter Patricia (Allan) Cooper. Surviving grandchildren - Teresa (Richard) Moore; Lisa (David) Cooper; Dorothy "Dodie" Lenger; Robin (Don) Spahr; Christy (Jason) Duff; Kelly (John) Sherry and Kenny Moore.

Surviving great grandchildren -Joseph Lenger; KayLee Lenger-Harvey; Danica and Tray Evans; Alicia (Bobby) Bronson; Seth Moore; Nyssa and Treven Spahr; Gary Allan, Aaron, Gayla and Kasey Cooper; Jeremiah and Jaycob Duff.

Surviving great great grandchildren - Jeffery and Wyatt Bronson; Addie Grace Moore and Eric Anthony Lenger.

Because of social distancing, there will not be a Visitation/Viewing. A memorial service will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to the NMSU Alumni Association if you wish.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 4 to May 10, 2020
