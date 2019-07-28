|
|
Roberta A. Sewell
Las Cruces - ROBERTA LUCERO SEWELL, life-long resident of Las Cruces passed away to her heavenly host on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born, March 2, 1947 to Joe R. and Betsy Biel Lucero of Las Cruces. She retired from the Las Cruces Public Schools after 30 years of teaching. Roberta was an active member of the community as well as her church.
Roberta is survived by her husband, Don Sewell of Las Cruces; a daughter, Amber Wheeler of Colorado Springs, CO; two sons, Daniel Sewell and wife Mary Ann of Las Cruces; Dag Sewell and wife Dee of Portales; her sister, Barbara Trousdale and husband Eddie of El Paso, TX; and a brother, Henry Lucero of Arlington, VA. Other survivors include five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a nephew; a niece and many other close family members. She was preceded in death by her father, Joe; her mother, Betsy; her brother-in-law, William (Bill) Sparger; and numerous aunts and uncles.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Real Life Church, 1040 El Paseo Road in Las Cruces.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Safe Haven Animal Sanctuary, Cowboys for Cancer, or Mesilla Valley Hospice in memory of Roberta.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 28, 2019