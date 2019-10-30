|
Roberto F. Estrada
Las Cruces - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roberto F. Estrada on October 27, 2019 after a battle with COPD and cancer at Mesilla Valley Hospice La Posada, where he was taken care of so fondly and caring by his nurses. He was born in Las Cruces NM on September 6th, 1936 to Marianna and Felix Estrada.
He proudly served his country in the Navy, Army, and National Guard for 21 years. He also worked as a custodian for the City of Las Cruces for 22 years, fondly known as Mr. Coffee at the Police Dept and Bob Hope by his National Guard brothers.
He is survived by his darlin' wife of 32 years Bertha Aguilar Estrada, beloved daughter Rachael Anita Estrada and his beloved grandchildren whom he loved dearly Aerika B. Estrada-Gonzales and Johnny Roberto Estrada( Juanito) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Ruben, Lupe, and Joe Flores and sisters Clarita Garcia, Celia Montes, and Manuela Mestas.
A visitation will be held on Monday November 4th, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home from 5-7, where a prayer vigil will be held at 7:00 pm. His Funeral Mass to celebrate his life will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday November 5th, 2019 at St. Genevieve's Church. Rite of Committal will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery where he will have full Military Honors.
The honor of being pallbearers goes to Chavelo Flores, Gilbert Flores, Ramon Aguilar, Mark Aguilar, Ronald Biel, and Henry Alvarez Jr.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Las Cruces, NM 575-526-2419. To sign the local online guest book go to www.GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019