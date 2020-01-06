|
Roberto J. Robles
Las Cruces - ROBERTO "BOBBY" J. ROBLES, age 85, entered into eternal rest and joined his beloved wife on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in his hometown of Las Cruces, surrounded by his devoted family. Roberto was born to Roberto and Eulalia Robles on July 22, 1934 in Las Cruces. After graduating from Las Cruces Union High in 1953 he made a career of his optimistic attitude and his way with people in sales for Warren Lumber Co., Woodward Lumber, L&P Building Supply, and finally retiring from Hope Lumber Company. You could either find him at home with his family, or on his small farm, working the land or growing his gardens.
Roberto is survived by his son, Rodolfo "Rudy" Robles of the family home; his daughters, Barbara Nevarez (Frank) of Phoenix, AZ; Lorraine Ortega (Jesus) and Shelly Ortega (Carlos) all of Las Cruces; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Lou Rede and Alicia Robles. Roberto is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Josephine; son, Roberto M. "Chico" Robles and three brothers.
Visitation for Roberto will begin at 6:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with a Prayer Vigil to follow at 7:00 PM. A. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 2 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street. Cremation will follow and inurnment of cremains will take place in a private ceremony at a later date.
Serving as casket bearers will be his three sons-in-law, Frank Nevarez, Jesus Ortega and Carlos Ortega; his three grandsons, Zachary Ortega, Thomas Nevarez, and Anthony Ortega. Honorary bearers are his granddaughters, Nicole Nevarez, Beatriz, Lucinda and Serena Ortega and great grandchildren, Tannin Ortega, and Tinleigh Ortega.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020