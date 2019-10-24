|
|
Robin T. Peterson, age 82, passed from this life on October 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Casper, Wyoming on July 31, 1937 to Walfred A. and Mary Lurene Kipp Peterson.
He is survived by Marjorie K. Peterson, his wife of 58 years, son Timothy (Roxana) Peterson of Las Cruces and daughter Dr. Kimberly (Brian) Erickson of Portland, Oregon. His grandchildren are Max, Vincent, and Olivia Peterson of Las Cruces and Logan and Lake Erickson of Portland, Oregon. Also surviving Robin is one brother (John) of Denver (Barb) and many nieces and nephews.
Robin spent his childhood in Lance Creek, Wyoming and his high school years in Thermopolis, Wyoming. He attended the University of Wyoming (undergraduate), the University of Wisconsin and the University of Washington (PhD)—his "three Ws" whose football programs he followed his entire life.
In 1961, while a PhD student at the University of Wisconsin, he became part of the activation of troops for the Berlin Crisis. As part of the Red Arrow Division, he served at Ft. Lewis, Washington.
He taught at NMSU in the College of Business for over four decades as well as teaching at institutions of higher learning in Serbia, Nepal, India, Thailand and Hong Kong. He authored twenty college textbooks and was awarded two Fulbright Scholarships, including the first "Senior" Fulbright awarded in the United States.
The "Robin T. Peterson Endowed Chair in Marketing" funded by a former student in his honor was awarded to Dr. Peterson in 2008 which he held until he retired from NMSU at age 79.
He worked tirelessly for animal welfare, was a hospice volunteer, and a golfer. He also helped his wife at NOF/NM "Bone Boosters", an osteoporosis support organization.
Many people were accustomed to see him commuting to his work at NMSU on a bicycle. Robin loved his schnauzer dogs Poppy and Pokie. He also maintained a National Wildlife Federation sanctioned backyard habitat where he planted coves of native bushes and trees to provide food for Gambel's quail coveys, regional and migrating birds and other native wildlife.
A celebration of Robin's well-led life will be held at the NMSU Golf Clubhouse on Sunday, Nov. 3rd from 11:00 to 1:00. He wished for donations to be given to the Humane Society of the United States at https://secure.humanesociety.org/site/Donation
www.humanesociety.org/resources/donations.
His family and many friends remember his kindness, loving and non-judgmental ways. If you would like to leave a message of condolence,
https://getzfuneralhome.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019