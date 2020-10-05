1/1
Rodney Brown
Rodney Brown

Las Cruces - Rodney Lee Brown, born February 10, 1940 passed peacefully at home, October 2, 2020 under the care of his loving wife of 46 years and the assistance of Mesilla Valley Hospice.

Born to Ruth Edith Gross Brown and Ellis Leroy. Brown in Grinnell Iowa is survived by Bradley G. Brown, Becky and Brentley G. Brown, Jennifer, Grandchildren, Brittany Brown and Brooke Brown.

Graduated Grinnell High School 1958 and Iowa State University with a BS in Horticulture 1962.

Landscape Design in Colorado 1962-1966

Mail Order with Wayside Gardens, Ohio

Master Builders, Cleveland, Ohio

Foster and Gallagher, Peoria, Illinois, 1975-1989 where he was SR VP of Brecks Dutch Bulbs and Springhill Nurseries.

President of Mail-order Gardening Association 1985-1986

Dutch Gardens, Adelphia, New Jersey 1995-1998, President

Married Susann Alice Wardell , August 22, 1974, in Grinnell Iowa

Surviving Sister, Judith D. Cook and Deceased brothers James G Brown and Bennett R Brown

Retired to Las Cruces 1989 where he enjoyed being a 'Bandit Golfer' at Picacho Hills Country Club

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
October 5, 2020
Rod was a fun guy to be around, a terrific cook, and most of all a fine gentle human being. Our sympathies to Sue and family.
Jim Spence
Friend
