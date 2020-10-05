Rodney Brown
Las Cruces - Rodney Lee Brown, born February 10, 1940 passed peacefully at home, October 2, 2020 under the care of his loving wife of 46 years and the assistance of Mesilla Valley Hospice.
Born to Ruth Edith Gross Brown and Ellis Leroy. Brown in Grinnell Iowa is survived by Bradley G. Brown, Becky and Brentley G. Brown, Jennifer, Grandchildren, Brittany Brown and Brooke Brown.
Graduated Grinnell High School 1958 and Iowa State University with a BS in Horticulture 1962.
Landscape Design in Colorado 1962-1966
Mail Order with Wayside Gardens, Ohio
Master Builders, Cleveland, Ohio
Foster and Gallagher, Peoria, Illinois, 1975-1989 where he was SR VP of Brecks Dutch Bulbs and Springhill Nurseries.
President of Mail-order Gardening Association 1985-1986
Dutch Gardens, Adelphia, New Jersey 1995-1998, President
Married Susann Alice Wardell , August 22, 1974, in Grinnell Iowa
Surviving Sister, Judith D. Cook and Deceased brothers James G Brown and Bennett R Brown
Retired to Las Cruces 1989 where he enjoyed being a 'Bandit Golfer' at Picacho Hills Country Club
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com