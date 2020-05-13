Resources
Las Cruces - Rodney Davis of Las Cruces, New Mexico was born on August 4, 1942, to Anna Mae Lees Davis and Raymond Davis in Haskell, Texas and went home to his Lord on April 22, 2020.

Rodney lived in Las Cruces for 56 years after he and Judy Davis married. He graduated from Texas A&M and NMSU. Rodney volunteered with the Mesilla Valley Radio Club and was an active member of Mesquite Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with the many friends he made throughout the years.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy, their son Pat (Mary Kay), daughter Pam Porter, brother Gary Davis and five grandchildren, Annalise Porter, Melissa Porter-Santana (Carlos), and Sean, Ryan and Drew Davis.

Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 13 to May 17, 2020
