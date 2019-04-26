|
Rodney Woodell "Mke" Danhauer
Las Cruces - RODNEY WOODALL "MIKE" DANHAUER JR., born April 4, 1923, in La Junta, Colorado to Rodney and Beulah (Durbin) Danhauer, went to be with the Lord in the early hours of Tuesday, April 23, 2019. "Mike" as he was fondly known to his family and friends was a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Army in both the European and Pacific Theatres.
Mike married Violet Evelyn Johnston in 1946, and they had four children: twin daughters, Karen and Sharon; son Paul, and daughter Gayle. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; all of his siblings; his daughter, Gayle in 2015, and by his beloved wife of 36 years, Olivia Inez Stolz Bitz Danhauer, whom he married April 28, 1983.
Mike is survived by his three oldest children, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two stepchildren, one step-grandchild, two step-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He retired from New Mexico State University after serving 22 years as the heating and cooling plant supervisor, Mike enjoyed 33 years of retirement with Olivia.
Mike trusted Christ as his Savior in November 1983 and joined First Evangelical Free Church in Las Cruces. As the years passed, he was very active in the church, serving as trustee, foreman of the Building Committee, deacon, and co-host with Olivia of several weekly Bible studies and prayer meetings in their home.
Visitation will begin at 1 PM Monday, April 29, 2019 at First Evangelical Free Church, 1435 S. Pecos Street where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 2 PM with Pastor Emeritus John Powell and Pastor Brian Hammonds, Mike's former and current pastors at First Evangelical Free Church officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho with military honors accorded by a New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard and the Maine Corps League - El Perro Diablo Detachment.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 26, 2019