Rodolfo B. Venzor
Las Cruces - RODOLFO "FITO" or "RUDY" B. VENZOR, age 66, of Las Cruces passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice. Born March 28, 1953 in Nuevo Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Mexico to Manuela and Felix Venzor. Rudy was a trucker for many years; worked as a heavy equipment operator for construction companies as McNutt, A Mountain and retiring from Mann's Construction. He enjoyed playing baseball for the El Paso 50 and over International Club, as well as El Paso and Las Cruces Veterans Baseball.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of eight years, Gloria Galaz Venzor of the family home; son, Cesar Venzor of Las Cruces; daughter, Sandra Payan (Louie) of Corona, CA; Rudy was the best step-dad to, Trixy Gonzales of Silver City, Valerie Spedalier of Albuquerque, Jaime Gonzales (Amanda) and Sergio Gonzales all of Las Cruces; two sisters, Luz Elva Olivas (Juan) and Berta Leon (Jaime). Other survivors include grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Fito was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation will take place and Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019