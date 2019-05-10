|
|
Rodolfo "Fito" V. Chaffino
Las Cruces - Rodolfo "Fito" V. Chaffino was born January 4, 1927 in El Paso, TX and was raised in La Mesa, NM.
Our Lord called him into eternal rest on May 6th, 2019 at the age of 92 in Las Cruces, NM.
Rodolfo proudly served his country during WWII was stationed in Japan and was awarded the Victory Metal and Good Conduct Metal during his service. Rodolfo married Ophelia in La Mesa, NM on his return from WWII on April 18, 1948, they moved to Los Angeles, CA where they lived for a short time and later returned to the Land of Enchantment. Rodolfo proudly worked for White Sands Missile Range as an Automotive Transportation Inspector. When Rodolfo retired, he enjoyed his time at home and spending time with his grandson and wife.
Rodolfo is preceded in death by his parents Carlos & Guadalupe Chaffino and his brother Pedro Chaffino who was killed in combat during WWII. He leaves behind his wife of 71 years Ophelia Martinez Chaffino, daughter Patricia Chaffino Holt and Grandson Ryan Holt, and two brothers Ruben Chaffino and Agustin Quesada as well as many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held Monday May 13th, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home on 1410 E. Bowman Ave in Las Cruces from 6:00pm to 7:00pm and recitation of the Holy Rosary immediately following.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday May 14th, 2019 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 10, 2019