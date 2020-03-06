Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
For more information about
Rodrigo Aguirre
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Abundant Living Faith Center,
7100 N. Desert Boulevard
El Paso, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Chamberino Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodrigo Aguirre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodrigo Ivan Aguirre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodrigo Ivan Aguirre Obituary
Rodrigo Ivan Aguirre

Chamberino - It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, son, brother, uncle and friend, RODRIGO IVAN AGUIRRE, age 36, of Chamberino on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born to Rodrigo Aguirre and Emma Cadena on May 18, 1983 in El Paso, TX. At the time of his death, Rodrigo was employed as a construction worker.

Those left to mourn his passing include his mother, Emma Cadena Armenta and husband Anastacio of Chamberino; his father, Rodrigo Aguirre of El Paso, TX; a son, Rodrigo Ivan Aguirre Jr. of Austin, TX; four brothers, Evan, Kevin and Zachary Cadena, and Noel Armenta all of Las Cruces; two daughters, Myra Aguirre of Chamberino and Jennie Gonzales of Los Angeles, CA; two half-brothers, Carlos and Rodrigo Aguirre; a half-sister, Tiffany Aguirre all of El Paso, TX. Other survivors include his maternal grandmother, Justina Cadena of Chamberino as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Refugio Cadena.

An Evening Service will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7 Pm in the Abundant Living Faith Center, 7100 N. Desert Boulevard in El Paso, TX. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10 AM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with Pastor Jimmy Salas officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in the Chamberino Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.

Serving as casket bearers will be Kevin, Zachary, and Evan Cadena, Noel Armenta, Rodrigo Aguirre and Anastacio Armenta. Honorary bearers will be Carlos Elias Almuina and Rodrigo Ivan Aguirre Jr.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodrigo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -