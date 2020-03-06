|
|
Rodrigo Ivan Aguirre
Chamberino - It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, son, brother, uncle and friend, RODRIGO IVAN AGUIRRE, age 36, of Chamberino on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born to Rodrigo Aguirre and Emma Cadena on May 18, 1983 in El Paso, TX. At the time of his death, Rodrigo was employed as a construction worker.
Those left to mourn his passing include his mother, Emma Cadena Armenta and husband Anastacio of Chamberino; his father, Rodrigo Aguirre of El Paso, TX; a son, Rodrigo Ivan Aguirre Jr. of Austin, TX; four brothers, Evan, Kevin and Zachary Cadena, and Noel Armenta all of Las Cruces; two daughters, Myra Aguirre of Chamberino and Jennie Gonzales of Los Angeles, CA; two half-brothers, Carlos and Rodrigo Aguirre; a half-sister, Tiffany Aguirre all of El Paso, TX. Other survivors include his maternal grandmother, Justina Cadena of Chamberino as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Refugio Cadena.
An Evening Service will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7 Pm in the Abundant Living Faith Center, 7100 N. Desert Boulevard in El Paso, TX. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10 AM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with Pastor Jimmy Salas officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in the Chamberino Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Kevin, Zachary, and Evan Cadena, Noel Armenta, Rodrigo Aguirre and Anastacio Armenta. Honorary bearers will be Carlos Elias Almuina and Rodrigo Ivan Aguirre Jr.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces.
