Roger Martinez Avalos
Las Cruces - Roger Martinez Avalos, 76 of Las Cruces, New Mexico passed away on September 5, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Roger was born in Salem, New Mexico to Rogelio Valdez & Carmen Martinez Avalos on April 2, 1943. He married Rafaela Molina on December 11, 1963. He received his G.E.D. from Dona Ana Community College in Las Cruces, NM. He was a farm laborer at Stahmann Farms, La Mesa , NM for 7 years. He worked at Rio Grande Rock Inc., Las Cruces, NM as a rock crusher operator for several years. He also worked at Ray Dent's Leisure Pools for 5 years and as a maintenance employee for Jay's Enterprises, Las Cruces, NM for a few years. He was a Board Member with the Las Cruces Youth Softball Association and a coach since the early 1980s for many years. He, along with the late Albert Banegas Sr., Albert Banegas Jr., Robert Ramirez, and Joe Mendoza, (coaches) believed this would help young girls learn life lessons.
He loved camping, fishing, mechanics, spanish music and spending time with his family. Our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother is known for his incredible strength throughout the years as he fought cancer on numerous occasions.
Roger is preceded in death by Albert Ray Avalos (son), Carmen and Roger V. Avalos (parents), Candelario Avalos and Pete Avalos (brothers), and Guadalupe Sigala (sister.)
Roger is survived by his wife: Rafaela M. Avalos of 55 years, children: MaryAnn Avalos (Aaron Escalante), Beatrice Banegas (Albert Banegas Jr.), Rafaela Nañez (Johnny), Roger P. Avalos (Priscilla), Patty Avalos, Rebecca Avalos, Ernesto Avalos (Carmen), Andrew Avalos (Angie) and Veronica Avalos Pacheco (Christopher Johnny). Also survived by 4 brothers: Frank, Jose, Manuel, Albert and 6 Sisters: Luisa, Mary, Carmen, Helen, Rosie, and Camilla. Grandchildren: Albert Avalos II., Andres Alvarez, Christina Astorga, Rosanna Astorga, Santana Avalos, Melissa Valenzuela, Amber Escalante, David Griffin Jr., Justin Matthew Banegas, Regina Aguirre, Emiliano M. Aguirre Jr., Breanna K. Nañez, Charlene Gonzalez, Charlie Morales, Ramon Andrade Jr., Monique Andrade, Ruben Arreola, Jose Luis Nino Jr., Desirae Marie Ponce, Mari Erives, Zaneta Avalos, Azucena Avalos, Andrew Joshua Avalos, Deanza Garcia, Adela Marissa King, Antonio Raymundo Carabajal, Angelica Maria Carabajal, Raymundo Jesus Carabajal Jr., Isaac Christopher Pacheco, Nathaniel Michael Pacheco , Matthew David Pacheco and numerous great grandchildren.
Pallbearers: Emiliano M. Aguirre Jr., Ruben Arreola, Jose Luis Nino Jr., Andrew Joshua Avalos, Justin Matthew Banegas, and Antonio Raymundo Carabajal.
A funeral is scheduled for Thursday, September 12, 2019. All Services will be at Our Lady of Health Church: 1178 N. Mesquite, Las Cruces, New Mexico. Visitation at 9 a.m. with Rosary and Mass to follow at 10 am. Cremation to follow after Mass. Interment of ashes will follow at a later date.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home at 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 10, 2019