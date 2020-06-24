Roger Elmer Mede



Roger Elmer Mede, age 80, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at Mesilla Valley Hospice. Roger was born February 18, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to Herman R. E. Mede and Astrid (Hjelkrem) Mede.



Roger served in the U.S. Navy and after his return he met and then married Judy. Roger and Judy relocated to Las Cruces after retirement, where he enjoyed being a handyman and woodworking, creating many cherished custom items for family, friends, and his church.



Roger is survived by his wife, Judy, daughter Deborah (Michael) Dalton of IL, son David, son Edward (Lyzette) Mede, of CA, grandchildren Madison and Hunter Mede, sisters Ellen Fox of NM, Karin Mede of NC, brother George (Flo) Mede of IL.



Memorials can be sent to:



Cross of Christ Lutheran Church



2540 El Paseo Road



Las Cruces, NM 88001



Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will take place at a later time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store