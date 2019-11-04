Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Roger S. Saiz

Roger S. Saiz Obituary
Roger S. Saiz

Santa Clara - ROGER S. SAIZ entered eternal life on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Fort Bayard Medical Center.

Rosary will be recited at 12 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Santa Clara Catholic Church where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at the Fort Bayard National Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Gaffney-Ogelsby Marine Corps League Detachment.

Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road. 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
