Scottsdale - Roland E. Thomas, age 88, passed away peacefully March 23, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ. Ron was born April 12, 1930 in Austin, Texas to Melvin A. Thomas and Myrtle S. Thomas. The Thomas family came to the Las Cruces area in 1931 when Roland's father joined the electrical engineering faculty at New Mexico A&M, where he later served as dean of engineering. Roland attended Mesilla Park grade school and Las Cruces Union High School, graduating in 1947. Roland earned two engineering degrees from New Mexico A&M in 1951 and 1952. Upon graduation, he was commissioned in the United States Air Force and served for more 26 years before retiring in the grade of Brigadier General. Roland earned a Master's of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and a Doctorate Degree from the University of Illinois. In 1959, he was competitively selected to serve on the faculty of the newly established U.S. Air Force Academy. In 1964, he received a Presidential appointment as the Academy's fourteenth permanent professor. In 1966, he was appointed as the head of the Electrical Engineering department where he served until retiring from the military in 1979. Following his military service, Ron worked in the defense industry and founded an independent consulting firm in 1985. In 1987, Ron received the New Mexico State University distinguished alumni award. He remained involved with engineering education by serving on numerous accrediting committees for the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). In 1999 the New Mexico State Klipsch School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering Academy designated Roland as a distinguished alumni and member of the academy. Ron retired from private practice in 2002. His popular textbook, The Analysis and Design of Linear Circuits, is now in its 8th edition and will continue being updated and published by his coauthors. As a lifelong resident of New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado, he enjoyed learning the history of the area, hiking in the mountains, skiing, camping with his family, exploring historic sites, and attending basketball team reunions at New Mexico State University. Ron was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 Years, Juanita (Rhodes) Thomas and his brother Stanley. He is survived by daughters Lynnette of Kodiak, AK and Christine of Boston, MA, his son Lee of Columbia, MD, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 7, 2019