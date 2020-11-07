1/1
Romanita "Romie" Esparza
Romanita "Romie" Esparza

Hatch - Our loving Mother, Romanita "Romie" Esparza, age 87, of Hatch, NM passed on November 4th,2020. She was born on August 9, 1933 in Rodey, NM, the daughter of the late Domingo and Antonia Castillo.

Romie found great joy gathering with family, close friends and delighted in just being helpful anyway she could. She was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered and never met a stranger. Romie loved her family, flowers, tortillas, enchiladas, roosters and the gift of conversation. She will forever live within our hearts and we will cherish all the wonderful memories.

She is survived by her 4 children, Martha Villegas, Arthur and wife Mary Esparza all from Hatch, NM, Gina and husband David Trujillo from Las Cruces, NM, Brenda and husband James Yaw from Houston, TX, 22 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 3 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Romie was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Esparza, 5 brothers, 3 sisters, 2 grandchildren and 1 son in law.

Services will be held at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church in Hatch, NM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:15-10:00 A.M. Rosary and Mass will immediately follow. Internment will take place at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Hatch, NM.

DUE TO COVID RESTRICTIONS SPACE IS LIMITED AT THE CHURCH. However, unlimited guests are welcomed at the cemetery. Arrangements made by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001. To sign our online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com

Your life was a blessing

Your memory a treasure

You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
