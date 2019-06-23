|
|
Ron Gurley
Las Cruces - Ron Gurley was born to Jess and Mabel Gurley on October 7, 1933 in Tahoka, Texas. He graduated from Tahoka High School, Henderson County Junior College (now Trinity Valley College) and North Texas State University (now the University of North Texas). Ron was drafted and proud of serving in the US Army during the Korean War.
During his lifetime, Ron was an assistant football and basketball coach in Colorado City, Texas. He moved to Sweetwater, Texas and became the city's first Juvenile Probation Officer. He then became the Assistant Chief Probation Officer in Austin, Texas. He met and married his wife, Nicole on July 17, 1965. They moved to Grants, New Mexico where Ron participated in the creation of a Job Corps Center as their Counselor. After only a month, Ron was asked to go to Washington, D.C. to fill the position of chief of counseling for The Job Corps. Within two years, he returned to Albuquerque to work in the District Office of The U.S. Forest Service as Chief of Training. He went back to Washington, D.C. to serve as Chief of Training for The USDA. He served in that capacity for 20 years. He was sent on a temporary duty to NMSU in Las Cruces, New Mexico to create a program for Hispanic students. After his retirement from USDA, Ron and Nicole decided to remain in Las Cruces. After only one day in retirement, Ron began working for the College of Agriculture raising money for the college. After thirteen years, Ron retired in order to become the Executive Director of the Forensic Intervention Consortium of Dona Ana County (FIC-DAC). He was also the President of NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill) - DAC and NAMI-NM. He was a long time member of LULAC. During his career, Ron received innumerable awards. Among them, while serving in his capacity as Chief Trainer for USDA, colleagues and peers from bureaus and their subsidiaries from across the country elected him as the outstanding trainer of the year for the United States. In 1999 he was awarded the Wolf Award for his advocacy for the mentally ill by NAMI-DAC. Also, the Fabian Garcia Founders Award of Excellence went to him in 2010 by NMSU.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Mabel Gurley. His parents in law, Lucien and Andree Puzin.
Ron is survived by his wife: Nicole Gurley; his children: Dr. S. West Gurley, Greta Gurley (Alan) Wardell, Luke (Caroline) Gurley, and Monique Gurley; grandchildren: Nathan ( Lauren) Wardell, Natalie Wardell (Nick) Sydow, Rosalia Gurley, and Autumn Gurley; and great grandchildren: Maizie and Madelyn Wardell and Milo Sydow. He is also survived by his younger brothers: Dr. Jay (Judi) Gurley and Michael Gurley; and his cousins: Sherrill Gurley, Wanda (Gurley) Boles, Velta (Carpenter) King, Marilyn (Carmack) McPhaul, Jan (Gurley) Spray, and Dr. John Lee.
Memorials may be given in Ron's name to the Forensic Intervention Consortium of Dona Ana County (FIC-DAC), PO Box 16466, Las Cruces, NM 88004.
I lived a charmed life. I was nurtured by an incredible mother who was a talented, confident and resilient woman. She could do anything from play the piano by ear, decorate, construct, oil paint and compete as a world champion duplicate bridge player.
I grew up as a "free range" boy with super confidence and leadership skills that grew from birth. I was the oldest of 3 brothers. As I grew into adulthood, I was always in charge and people would follow me for whatever reasons. I always believed I had more talent than I had, but people recognized me and recruited me to innovate and make a difference.
My role models were Coach Jake Jacobs, Curtis Latimer, Milt Ray and many peers like Jimmy Small, Doug McNeely, Gerald Wayne Tippit, Lynn Halamicek, Temple Dickson, Marshall Cooper, Bill Anderson, Mike O'Callahan, Jerry Schikerdanz, and scores of other men and women that shared my life.
The ups and downs of life, at times, left me in the dark. Then along came my wonderful wife, Nicole, who saved me from myself many times.
I was a fair to middling athlete who always believed I was better than I was in actuality. However, I used my athletic skills to get a full scholarship to college as a 3-sport athlete. I became the first person in my family to earn a college degree. I was followed by my brother, Jay who earned an Ed.D. My experience in the US Army helped me, through my G.I benefits, to gain resources for housing and education that I could use to advance myself.
Someone once asked, while you were here, did you leave any tracks that might count for something? I believe I did.
I was very lucky and had many chances to "make things happen".
Good bye.
His Obituary(draft) written by Ron Gurley, sometime in 2019.
A Memorial Service for Ron will be held on July 20, 2019 at Women's Pioneer Park in Las Cruces, NM at 10:00 AM. Pastor Jared Carson will officiate the services. The burial will take place at another time.
Arrangements have been made with LaPaz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book, visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from June 23 to July 14, 2019