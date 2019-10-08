|
|
Ron Vincent Mills
Las Cruces - Ron Vincent Mills, 11/9/34 - 8/21/19. Pilot, mechanic, welder, machinist, sculpter, woodworker, diver, amature geologist, lapidary, miner, drug and alcohol counselor. He was a man of many interests, but when he decided to do something, he strove to be the best at it. Ron overcame alcohol and tobacco abuse in his late 40's. He decided to use that experience to help others with similar problems, and did so as a counselor for over a decade.
Ron visited family in Las Cruces in 1977, and made it his final home a few months later. His favorite place in the world was in the jungles of Central America. His second favorite was the Las Cruces International airport, where he shared an airplane hangar. He was always happy to help anyone at the airport who needed it. He loved playing pool, and in-fact had a restored antique pool table in the hangar. Ron was a free spirit, and was as happy in the middle of nowhere alone, as with friends. He is survived by his partner of 20-plus years, Carolyn Leland, his son, Shawn Mills, daughter, Shelldan Alexander, grandchildren Jessica Mills, Mark Delaney, and Ryan Delaney.
A memorial will be held at the Las Cruces International Airport at 10 AM, Saturday, 10/12/19. Use the main entrance off of I-25, across the freeway from Love's Truck stop. Follow the signs to find the hangar.
This is a casual gathering. Anyone who knew Ron is invited to pay respects, share stories, and say goodbye. At 11:00 there will be a fly-by in front of the hangar by Tom Navar of Final Passage for the final send-off.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019