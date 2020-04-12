Services
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85701-1911
520-622-7429
Tucson, AZ - Ronald Abeyta, aka. "Uncle Ron", passed away at his home in Tucson, AZ on Monday April 7, 2020. He is remembered best for his generosity to others, especially strangers, who he gave freely to those he felt were in need. Ron was born in Albuquerque, NM on July 25th, 1959. He and his family soon moved to Belen, NM where they lived for about 5 years before moving to Las Cruces, NM. He graduated in 1977 from Las Cruces High School and in 1982 from New Mexico State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. For most of his adult life, he lived in Tucson, AZ where he worked as an electronics specialist for Raytheon Technologies (formerly Hughes Aircraft) from November 1985 until his retirement in August 2014. In his spare time, he studied the art of poker and was a diehard LA Lakers and Minnesota Vikings fan. He also enjoyed playing basketball recreationally for many years. Ron is preceded in death most recently by his brother, Len Abeyta (3/18/2020). He is also preceded by his father, Ruben Abeyta; niece, Justine Naylor; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his mother, Pauline Abeyta of Las Cruces, NM and siblings Bernadine Naylor (Jody) of Las Cruces, NM; Leon Abeyta (Jacqueline) of Socorro, NM; and Lita Abeyta of Albuquerque, NM. His nieces and nephews include Jennifer Petracca (Brian), Matthew Carrillo (Jessica), Jacob Abeyta (Alexanderia), Isaac Carrillo, Roberta Abeyta, Tim Abeyta (Nicole), and Ruben James Abeyta. He is also survived by 4 great nieces, 1 great nephew, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. His generous heart, smile at the holidays, and the love he showed towards his family will be missed.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
