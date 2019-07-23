|
Ronald M. Ralston
Las Cruces - Ronald Morton Ralston, 69, passed away on July 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born January 12, 1950 in Amarillo, TX to Hugh Ralston and Virginia (Diehl) Ralston-Danielson.
Ron grew up in Las Cruces, NM and was a 1968 graduate from Mayfield High School. After high school he joined the Navy and served his country admirably in the Vietnam War. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and was honorably discharged in December 1970.
Upon leaving the Navy Ron began work for Mesilla Plumbing as a plumbing apprentice. After obtaining his GB98 and MM98 licenses he went on to own Ralston Plumbing, Heating and Cooling. Then in 1996 he went to work for Brown and Root and spent a year in Croatia. Ron then moved to Dallas, TX where he continued to work as a master plumber in the commercial industry, retiring after working over 40 years.
Ron enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and loved his Dallas Cowboys.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents Hugh Ralston and Virginia Ralston-Danielson, former wife Darlene Shafer-Ralston, brother Randy Ralston and brother in law Steve Barringer.
Ron is survived by his first wife Pat Carreon Ralston; daughter Amy (Jim) Miller; son Matthew Ralston; daughter Kim (Josh) Arrey all of Las Cruces, NM; son Ryan Ralston; step-son Andrew Schafer both of Midland, TX; step-daughter Amanda Schafer of Wichita Falls, TX; sister Marta Barringer of Hobbs, NM; sister-in-law Sue Ralston of Jacksonville, FL; his grandchildren Taylor, Kameron, and Kaitlyn Miller, Zakiah Ralston, Kailee and Zarina Arrey; his great granddaughter Emmy Avelar; and his nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be: Matthew Ralston, Ryan Ralston, Jim Miller, Kameron Miller, Josh Arrey and Andrew Shafer.
A memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home West, 5054 Doniphan Drive, El Paso, TX at 11am, Thursday July 25. A visitation with family and friends will be held prior at 10 am, Thursday July 25. The interment will be at 1pm, Thursday July 25 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Avenue, El Paso, TX. The family will be greeting friends and relatives at 4pm, Thursday July 25 at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, Las Cruces, NM.
Condolences may be left on Ronald Ralston's online guest book at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/el-paso-tx/ronald-ralston-8783689/add-memory.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 23, 2019