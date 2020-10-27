Ronald "Ron" Oncea
Las Cruces - RONALD D. ONCEA, 75, of Las Cruces, went home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020. Ron was born on May 9, 1944 in McKeesport, PA. He enlisted in the Army in 1965 and served 6 years. Ron was a printer his whole life. He worked for multiple companies including ASAP here in Las Cruces.
Ron had a beautiful life with his Fiancé, Dora Holguin, of 13 years. He had a big impact on his family and we always knew we could count on him. He was known for his magnetic personality, how Ron and Dora could go to a grocery store or yard sale and draw a crowd, both together in love like teenagers. He was a very loving, giving, kind and a gentle man. He would always make us laugh with his jokes and funny stories from his life, and we will always cherish them! Ron was full of jokes and coupons! Ron was a Fiancé, a friend, a father, and grandfather, a printer, a solider, and someone who could make you smile. He was the light and heart of our family. Though Ron is no longer with us physically, his stories, jokes, and warm smile will be with us forever. Ronald D. Oncea "Ron" was survived by his Fiancé, Dora Holguin; Daughter, Lisa Rodriguez; Son in Law, Jose Rodriguez; and grandchildren, Brianna Pena, Adrianna Rodriguez, and Nathaniel Rodriguez.
Ron was a beautiful soul and he will be deeply missed and we will always carry his memory in our hearts.
