Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Catholic Church
100 S. Espina Street.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Isela Martinez


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa Isela Martinez Obituary
Rosa Isela Martinez

Westminister - ROSE ISELA RAMIREZ DE MARTINEZ, age 64, of Westminster, Colorado entered eternal life on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Anthony North Health Campus in Colorado surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 24, 1955 in Ciudad Camargo, Chihuahua, Mexico to Eduardo and Reyes Segura Ramirez. Rosa was a homemaker and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Survivors include her loving husband, Rogelio Martinez Sr., of the family home; two sons, Rogelio Martinez Jr., (Diamond Mills) of Westminster, CO, and Gilbert Martinez (Chantelle Montoya) of Denver, CO; three daughters, Rosa Isela Martinez, (Jorge) and Yvonne Infante all of Palmdale, CA, Yuridia Martinez of Denver. CO; three brothers, Javier Ramirez of Roosevelt, CA, Eduardo Ramirez and Sergio Ramirez both of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico; five sisters, Olivia Ramirez de Lechuga and Leticia Ramirez both also of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, Yolanda Ramirez and Patricia Ramirez both of El Paso, TX, and Alicia Meraz of Las Cruces. Other survivors include fourteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Rosa was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Octavio Ramirez

Visitation for Mrs. Martinez will begin at 6 PM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery where she will be laid to rest it the family plot.

Serving as casket bearers will be Rogelio Sr., Rogelio Jr., and Gilbert Martinez, Sergio Ramirez, Angel Meraz and Joshua Infante Jr.

The Martinez Family has entrusted their love one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now