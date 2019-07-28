|
Rosa Isela Martinez
Westminister - ROSE ISELA RAMIREZ DE MARTINEZ, age 64, of Westminster, Colorado entered eternal life on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Anthony North Health Campus in Colorado surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 24, 1955 in Ciudad Camargo, Chihuahua, Mexico to Eduardo and Reyes Segura Ramirez. Rosa was a homemaker and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include her loving husband, Rogelio Martinez Sr., of the family home; two sons, Rogelio Martinez Jr., (Diamond Mills) of Westminster, CO, and Gilbert Martinez (Chantelle Montoya) of Denver, CO; three daughters, Rosa Isela Martinez, (Jorge) and Yvonne Infante all of Palmdale, CA, Yuridia Martinez of Denver. CO; three brothers, Javier Ramirez of Roosevelt, CA, Eduardo Ramirez and Sergio Ramirez both of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico; five sisters, Olivia Ramirez de Lechuga and Leticia Ramirez both also of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, Yolanda Ramirez and Patricia Ramirez both of El Paso, TX, and Alicia Meraz of Las Cruces. Other survivors include fourteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Rosa was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Octavio Ramirez
Visitation for Mrs. Martinez will begin at 6 PM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery where she will be laid to rest it the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Rogelio Sr., Rogelio Jr., and Gilbert Martinez, Sergio Ramirez, Angel Meraz and Joshua Infante Jr.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 28, 2019