Rosa Linda Garcia
Las Cruces - ROSA LINDA GARCIA, age 62, entered eternal life on May 30, 2020. Rosa Linda was born on February 21, 1957 in Deming to Luis and Lusiana Garcia. Rosa spent most her life working in law enforcement. She was a proud U.S. Marine, Captain in the Army Reserves, and a former officer with the Las Cruces Police Department as well as Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility.
She is survived by her mother, Lusiana; daughter, Leilani Novak-Garcia; brother, Henry Garcia all of Las Cruces; sisters, Dolores of Italy, Cecilia of Phoenix, Arizona, and Eleanor also of Las Cruces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Garcia.
At her request cremation will take place on Friday, June 19, 2020 at San Albino Catholic Church in Mesilla with recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 10:30 A.M., followed by the Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Inurnment of cremains will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.